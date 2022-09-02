LAPD officers help deliver baby at Van Nuys gas station

By Christiane Cordero

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Dramatic new bodycam video shows the moment two Los Angeles Police Department officers raced to deliver a baby at a gas station in Van Nuys.

After a radio call for help, the officers found a woman in active labor early Wednesday morning on the sidewalk near an ice machine.

The officers called for medical assistance, but knew they had to act fast. They jumped into action to deliver the baby.

“It happened so fast,” said LAPD Officer Juan Sierra, who is one of the officers who responded to the incident.

The woman then pushed the baby out, but there were tense moments waiting for the baby’s first cries.

The mother and baby were taken to the hospital shortly after. Because of the officers’ actions, the mother and her child are doing well.

“Knowing that I was able to contribute in bringing a life to this world — I mean that alone is incomparable,” Sierra said.

