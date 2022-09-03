Hot and humid conditions continue this Labor Day weekend

This Labor day weekend is shaping up to be a hot one as moisture that continues to cycle into the Coachella Valley drives heat index temperatures upwards. Dew point temperatures are hovering in the mid-to late-60s which makes temperatures in the lowers 100s feel 5° to 10° warmer.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the Coachella Valley until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Most of Southern California has heat warnings or advisories in place due to excessive heat across the region.

Elevated moisture has also increased the likelihood of isolated thunderstorm development in surrounding high elevation areas and the High Desert this weekend.

Temperatures will top out on Labor Day into Tuesday as moisture begins to dissipate. Though conditions will be drier, temperatures will remain elevated until the latter part of next week when conditions return to seasonable norms. Isolated thunderstorm development is possible next weekend as moisture returns.