Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

UNION, N.J. (AP) — The chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has died. The company confirmed Sunday that Gustavo Arnal died Friday. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

By The Associated Press

