Published 6:23 PM

Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject proposed leftist constitution

By Maija Ehlinger, CNN

Chilean voters resoundingly rejected a newly proposed constitution in a referendum on Sunday.

With 98% of the ballots counted, 62% of voters rejected the proposal with 38% voting in favor, according to the Chile Electoral Service.

The new constitution would have provided full gender parity, added designated seats for indigenous representatives, and increased environmental regulations.

The constitution currently in place was written under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who ruled the country from 1973 to 1990.

More to come.

