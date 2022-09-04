Shooting in downtown Charleston leaves at least six people injured, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

At least six people were injured following a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. due to gunshots, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Multiple people were hit by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals, the release said.

At least six people were injured, Charleston Police spokesperson Corey Taylor told CNN. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

The shooting is under investigation, officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.