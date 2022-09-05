Cumberland University shares reaction following fatal crash involving football players

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Cumberland University spoke out Monday after a car crash seriously injured one football player and claimed the life of another over the weekend.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we mourn the passing of Cumberland University student Marcus Webb. After last night’s football game, five members of our campus community were involved in an extremely serious and fatal auto accident in Rutherford County. We have shared this heartbreaking news with our cherished university family. Students, faculty, and staff have been made aware that Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress, and Jeremiah Mathews are all three in stable condition while Brandon Pace is still currently in critical condition at this time.. Unfortunately, Marcus Webb, has passed away as a result of his injuries. Although grief can be, and often is at times like these, an all-consuming emotion, it is not one which we must carry alone.

Please be assured that while we are working with the appropriate authorities to collect and subsequently disseminate all of the relevant factual information surrounding this incident, we are first and foremost working with the immediate family members of those involved in the accident. In difficult times like these, it is more important than ever to rise together in support of those who are hurting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, teammates, friends, and loved ones of these students.”

Paul C. Stumb, Cumberland University President

Police said football players Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress, Jeremiah Matthews, Brandon Pace Jr., and Marcus Webb were driving a red Dodge Charger that had failed to maintain the traffic lane Sunday. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.

Webb, 22, died at the scene, and Pace is now in critical condition while the other three players are in stable condition, university officials told WSMV4 over the weekend.

