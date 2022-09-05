Evacuation orders issued for 200 acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake

A 200-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.

The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m., the blaze grew to 200 acres.

Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.

#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.