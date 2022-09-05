Skip to Content
Evacuation orders issued for 200 acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake

San Bernardino NF

A 200-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.

The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m., the blaze grew to 200 acres.

Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.

