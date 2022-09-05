Fairview Fire: 4,500 acres, 5% contained, two killed, Evacuation Orders/Warnings extended

Update 5:15 p.m.

The Fairview Fire has grown to 4,500 acres, Cal Fire announced. Containment is holding at 5%.

Update 4:50 p.m.

The evacuation orders and warnings have continued to spread east into the Mountain Center area.

Cal Fire's interactive map shows the order has spread further into the mountain. An evacuation warning has gone up, heading into Highway 74 a little west of Mountain Center, as well as south to Highway 371 heading towards Anza and Cahuilla.

#FairviewFire [UPDATE] 4:45 pm -NEW EVACUATION ORDERS: Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Cyn to forest boundary.



NEW EVACUATION WARNINGS: South of Hwy 74 to Thomas Mtn. W of Mountain Center N of Cactus Vly. Anza N of Hwy 371 to Forestry Boundary. pic.twitter.com/GkqN7QVx7z — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

Check out Cal Fire's updating interactive evacuation map below:

Update: 2:50 p.m.

The Fairview Fire has now burned 4,000 acres. Containment remains at 5%

Update 2:00 p.m.

According to the Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), the fire has now burned 3,458 acres.

OES Intel 24, Sept 6th on the #FairviewFire, RRU. Fire is mapped at 3,458 acres at 13:07 hours. pic.twitter.com/HOZF2JRMwc — FIRIS (@FIRIS) September 6, 2022

FIRIS is a public-private partnership program that provides real-time intelligence data and analysis on emerging disaster incidents in California.

Update 6:30 a.m.

The fire is 2,400 acres and 5% contained. The evacuation orders and warning remain in place.

Original report 9/5/22

Two civilians are dead after in a vegetation fire that has grown to 2000 acres Monday near Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was 5% contained. In addition to the fatalities, one civilian was injured.

According to Cal Fire, 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have been damaged.

The Fairview Fire was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres.

#fairviewFIRE [UPDATE] The fire is approximately 500 acres, burning at a rapid rate of spread. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2022

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area. Those orders were expanded to more communities later in the evening.

#FairviewFIRE Evacuation ORDER EXPANSION: South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. Interactive map: https://t.co/0jII9tEIFP



A care and reception site has been established at Tahquitz High School: 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet pic.twitter.com/PLdMheSN26 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

265 firefighters, 6 air tankers, 4 helicopters, and 38 engine companies from a variety of fire agencies were deployed to the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.