Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

No evacuations have been issued at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.