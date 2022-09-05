Labor Day traffic coming into the Coachella Valley and leaving the valley

Many people expect traffic on holiday weekends, and before going on your road trip, you plan when is the best day and part of the day to hit the road. If you are coming home to the Coachella Valley from the Temecula area and want to avoid the highways, Google Maps says it will take 1 hour and 47 minutes. If you choose to use the roads, it can take 1 hour and 19 minutes. There are a lot of cars on the ten interstate, but the traffic flow is moving.

During the holidays, around 4 in the evening, you should pack your patience because there might be some traffic on both ends of the Coachella Valley.