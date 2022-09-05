National park welcomes new species of salamander

By Kari Barrows

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) — Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!

Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli. Park officials say its name means “black belly” in the Cherokee language.

Genetics were used to determine this salamander is different from the other black-bellied salamanders found in the park, making it the 31st species to join the family.

Park officials say the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander commonly hunts along banks of streams.

Salamanders, frogs and toads make up the park’s two major and diverse groups of amphibians. Park officials remind anyone visiting that their interference can be detrimental to these groups, urging everyone just to observe these animals in their natural habitats.

“Remember to always appreciate salamanders and other wildlife from afar,” Great Smoky Mountains National Park wrote in a Facebook post. “Many of our salamanders, including the Cherokee Black-bellied, breathe through their skin. The oils on our hands can stress them out, disrupt their breathing or even spread infections. Please help us keep our salamanders slimy and avoid picking them up!”

