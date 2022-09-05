Pat Stay, acclaimed Canadian battle rapper, fatally stabbed

By Marianne Garvey

Rapper Pat Stay has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to regional police. He was 36.

The incident happened in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning. Police discovered Stay with stab wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

They are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made yet.

CNN has contacted a representative of Stay for comment.

Several hip-hop stars took to social media to pay their respects to Stay.

Eminem wrote, “hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP

@patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE!”

Fellow Canadian artist Drake commented on a recent song Stay released, writing, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best.”

Stay was also a father of two young children.

In a 2020 interview with the Canadian publication the Signal, Stay talked about his work ethic and offered his advice for aspiring artists.

“If you’re making a beat, release it and then make 5,000 more. If you have like 10 songs out and you think they are good, well, make a lot more,” Stay said. “The best people in this industry are working hard, every day. It’s a grind.”

