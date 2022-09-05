Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at high school

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the shooting. Deputies were first alerted to the possible plot on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 1, detectives identified the two girls as the suspects. The two girls were immediately suspended from school pending further investigation, MCSO said.

According to investigators, the two girls were experiencing relationship issues and said they had been bullied by other students “to which they had intended on fatally wounding.” Police said the two girls had made a list of 14 students who they intended to shoot.

“Although the manner was not specific, the intent was,” MCSO said in a news release.

Parents of the students on the list were immediately notified of the threat, MCSO said.

The two girls were arrested and face charges of making a terrorist threat and booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility. MCSO said they have a “zero tolerance stance” on threats that disrupt educational facilities, students and faculty.

