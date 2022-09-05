Radford Fire burns 450-acre fire near Big Bear; Evacuation orders remains in effect
Update - 7:30 a.m.
The Radford Fire is at 450 acres with 0% containment, the San Bernardino National Forest agency reported Tuesday morning. Road closures and evacuation orders remain in effect.
Original Report 9/5/22
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.
The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire.
Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.
#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.
Evacuation Order ⛔️: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road in reference to the #RadfordFire. pic.twitter.com/6DHRM3EcCg— Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 6, 2022