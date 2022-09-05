Radford Fire burns 917 acres near Big Bear; More evacuation orders issued

Update 8:00 p.m.

The Radford Fire has grown to 917 acres. Containment has gone up to 2%

Update 4:30 p.m.

A new evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents.

#RadfordFire New Evacuation Order: There is a fire near Moonridge. An evacuation order is now in effect for Summit Blvd East to Club View and Evergreen Dr South. Evacuation orders previously established remain in place. https://t.co/GcKkmnhbr4 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 6, 2022

Update 3:30 p.m.

The fire is now at 646 acres with 0% containment. 350 personnel have been deployed to assist with the blaze.

Update 7:30 a.m.

The Radford Fire is at 450 acres with 0% containment, the San Bernardino National Forest agency reported Tuesday morning. Road closures and evacuation orders remain in effect.

Original Report 9/5/22

A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.

The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire.

Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.

#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.