By
today at 8:10 PM
Published 7:26 PM

Radford Fire burns 917 acres near Big Bear; More evacuation orders issued

Update 8:00 p.m.

The Radford Fire has grown to 917 acres. Containment has gone up to 2%

Update 4:30 p.m.

A new evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents.

Update 3:30 p.m.

The fire is now at 646 acres with 0% containment. 350 personnel have been deployed to assist with the blaze.

Update 7:30 a.m.

The Radford Fire is at 450 acres with 0% containment, the San Bernardino National Forest agency reported Tuesday morning. Road closures and evacuation orders remain in effect.

Original Report 9/5/22

A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.

The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire.

Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.

Jesus Reyes

