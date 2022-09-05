Radford Fire burns 917 acres near Big Bear; More evacuation orders issued
Update 8:00 p.m.
The Radford Fire has grown to 917 acres. Containment has gone up to 2%
#RadfordFire (Tuesday Night update)— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 7, 2022
➡️ 917 Acres, 2% contained
❗️Several Evac Order/Warning in place - https://t.co/SKIBTzMQP6
💻 Inciweb -https://t.co/8dpmL8hIBn
📞 Fire Call Center (7AM-10PM): 909-383-5688
➡️#SBCoFD in Unified Command with @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/yrOBvfqhGj
Update 4:30 p.m.
A new evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents.
#RadfordFire New Evacuation Order: There is a fire near Moonridge. An evacuation order is now in effect for Summit Blvd East to Club View and Evergreen Dr South. Evacuation orders previously established remain in place. https://t.co/GcKkmnhbr4— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 6, 2022
Update 3:30 p.m.
The fire is now at 646 acres with 0% containment. 350 personnel have been deployed to assist with the blaze.
Update 7:30 a.m.
The Radford Fire is at 450 acres with 0% containment, the San Bernardino National Forest agency reported Tuesday morning. Road closures and evacuation orders remain in effect.
Original Report 9/5/22
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear.
The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire.
Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order.
#RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately 140 personnel assigned with more on order. pic.twitter.com/f9NrpUBMmi— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 6, 2022
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road.
Evacuation Order ⛔️: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order from Glass Road to South Fork River Road in reference to the #RadfordFire. pic.twitter.com/6DHRM3EcCg— Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 6, 2022