By
Updated
today at 10:20 PM
Published 4:11 PM

Two people killed in 2000-acre fire burning near Hemet; 7 structures destroyed

Two civilians are dead after in a vegetation fire that has grown to 2000 acres Monday near Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was 5% contained. In addition to the fatalities, one civilian was injured.

According to Cal Fire, 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have been damaged.

The Fairview Fire was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres.

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area. Those orders were expanded to more communities later in the evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

265 firefighters, 6 air tankers, 4 helicopters, and 38 engine companies from a variety of fire agencies were deployed to the fire.

Jesus Reyes

