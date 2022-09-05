Two people killed in 2400-acre fire burning near Hemet; 7 structures destroyed

Update 6:30 a.m.

The fire is 2,400 acres and 5% contained. The evacuation orders and warning remain in place.

Original report 9/5/22

Two civilians are dead after in a vegetation fire that has grown to 2000 acres Monday near Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was 5% contained. In addition to the fatalities, one civilian was injured.

According to Cal Fire, 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have been damaged.

The Fairview Fire was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres.

The fire is approximately 500 acres, burning at a rapid rate of spread.

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area. Those orders were expanded to more communities later in the evening.

Evacuation ORDER EXPANSION: South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.



A care and reception site has been established at Tahquitz High School: 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

265 firefighters, 6 air tankers, 4 helicopters, and 38 engine companies from a variety of fire agencies were deployed to the fire.

