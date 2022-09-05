Two people killed in 700-acre fire burning near Hemet; 7 structures destroyed
Two civilians are dead after in a vegetation fire that has grown to 700 acres Monday near Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.
As of 7:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the blaze was 5% contained. In addition to the fatalities, one civilian was injured.
According to Cal Fire, 7 structures have been destroyed. Several more have been damaged.
The Fairview Fire was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.
At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.
By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres.
#fairviewFIRE [UPDATE] The fire is approximately 500 acres, burning at a rapid rate of spread.— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2022
Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area. Those orders were expanded to more communities later in the evening.
#FairviewFIRE Evacuation ORDER EXPANSION: South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. Interactive map: https://t.co/0jII9tEIFP— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022
A care and reception site has been established at Tahquitz High School: 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet pic.twitter.com/PLdMheSN26
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
265 firefighters, 6 air tankers, 4 helicopters, and 38 engine companies from a variety of fire agencies were deployed to the fire.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.