Vegetation fire near Hemet grows to 500 acres; Burning at a rapid rate of spread
Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.
The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.
At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.
By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres, with no sign of being contained.
#fairviewFIRE [UPDATE] The fire is approximately 500 acres, burning at a rapid rate of spread.— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2022
By 5:30 p.m. the fire had reached homes nearby, burning several structures.
Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area.
The #FairviewFire has burned over 500 acres southwest of Hemet and is burning rapidly into the hills. @CALFIRERRU working on evacuation orders. Unknown number of structures threatened.— Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) September 5, 2022
