Vegetation fire near Hemet grows to 500 acres; Burning at a rapid rate of spread

Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres, with no sign of being contained.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had reached homes nearby, burning several structures.

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders for residents living near the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

