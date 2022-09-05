Skip to Content
today at 5:02 PM
Published 4:11 PM

Vegetation fire near Hemet grows to 500; Burning at a rapid rate of spread

Alert Wildfire

Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet.

The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon.

Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.

At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate.

By 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to 500 acres, with no sign of being contained.

KABC's Rob McMillan is reporting that Cal Fire is working on evacuation orders for nearby residents. It's currently unknown how any structures are threatened.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

