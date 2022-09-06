Biden touts legislative record as midterms approach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news is filled with stories about investigations into former President Donald Trump and the fallout over the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. But President Joe Biden wants to make sure voters in November don’t forget about his legislative accomplishments. His administration has been rolling out plans for spending hundreds of billions of dollars for computer chip manufacturing and clean energy initiatives. And his “Inflation Reduction Act” should restrain prescription drug prices. Biden plans trips to Ohio and Michigan in the next week to talk about his policies. He said Tuesday in a meeting with his Cabinet that his administration is providing “proof that democracy can deliver for the people.”

