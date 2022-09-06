New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office. Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin called the ruling a “total disgrace.” The new ruling arrives amid a flurry of lawsuits seeking to bar politicians and candidates from public office under constitutional provisions pertaining to insurrection or rebellion.

