Rash of crimes pushing mom-and-pop shop out of business

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Just six weeks ago, a thief assaulted and maced a longtime employee of KC Market, leaving the elderly woman’s eyes burning and injuring her back.

But the incident was just the beginning of a series of thefts, including a burglary this morning at the 40-year-old neighborhood store.

“They live in trepidation and fear every day now,” said Roy Chang of his parents who run the shop, but asked not to be identified. “It’s not safe for them. These people prey on the elderly.”

Chang’s parents have run the mom-and-pop shop peacefully for years. The couple know most of their neighbors and customers by name.

“You know a lot of kids from the elementary come over here, grab some musubi and get all the drinks — it’s convenient for all of us,” said Kalihi resident Trish Medeiros. “All the crimes is really sad. And then it’s affecting not only the stores, but the neighborhood too.”

The rash of crimes includes stealing the family car right from their home behind the store and thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from the business.

“We’ve talk to the police…many times and the people that were responsible for it still seem to be coming around,” Chang said. “We don’t seem to be getting any relief.”

Today’s burglary pushed the family over the edge.

At least two men broke in through a back window and are seen rummaging through the store and breaking in to the cash register.

“My dad wanted to… live his life out here, run the store until you know until his last days,” he added. “This was the final straw now. So after 40 years, they’ve…thrown in the towel.”

Because of the crime wave and lack of consequences for criminals, the family says they are now planning to sell the store they worked for years to build.

Chang hopes that by sharing his family’s story, there will be changes to the justice system so that other small businesses won’t face the same fate.

“If there’s no consequences, I mean, people are gonna keep on doing it,” he said. “Is it the cops? Is it the judicial system? Is it the prosecutors that aren’t putting them away? Is it the jails that are overfull? I mean, I don’t know what the solution is, but something needs to be done.”

And he’s hoping the community won’t continue to live in fear.

“It’s happening more so everywhere but you know, like coming closer to home is kind of more fearful,” Medeiros added. “Got to watch out for my kids too.”

