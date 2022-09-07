Authorities kill bear that attacked, mauled woman and her dog

By KPTV Staff

MEDFORD, Oregon (KPTV) — Officials on Wednesday morning reported that they killed a bear that attacked and mauled a woman and her dog in southern Oregon on Sunday night.

The bear attacked an Oregon woman and her dog in her backyard in west Medford on Sunday night, before it was eventually chased away by the dog.

The Medford Police Department estimated the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds. The woman’s left arm and left leg were hurt, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police couldn’t find the bear throughout Monday but it was eventually spotted on Tuesday by a neighbor in her front yard near the area of the attack.

Medford police said officers shot and killed the bear as it was trying to flee.

Police said it’s the policy that any bear which is a threat to human life cannot be relocated and must be killed.

Authorities said they collected evidence from the attack and matched it with the bear that was killed.

According to Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, people who encounter bears should:

Raise your voice and speak firmly, yell and clap your hands. Don’t Run or make sudden movements. Back away slowly as you face the bear. It is never safe to approach it. Give any bear you encounter a way to escape. If you’re on a trail, step off and slowly walk away. If you see bear cubs, steer clear and leave the area immediately. Black bear attacks are rare. In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact. Fight back- in the rare event of an attack. Keep bear spray handy for quick access and practice using it. Be aggressive, shout, and throw tools, sticks, and rocks.

