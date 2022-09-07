Harry Styles is caught in a love triangle in ‘My Policeman’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Harry Styles is caught between his wife and his lover in the trailer for “My Policeman.”

Styles plays a closeted police officer in 1957 England, who marries Marion, played by Emma Corrin. But he’s secretly having an affair with an arts curator named Patrick, played by David Dawson.

The film goes from the 1950s to the 1990s, with an old and ailing Patrick now played by Rupert Everett.

Director Michael Grandage told Vanity Fair that Styles’ character is “confused,” and given the laws and social politics of the time felt unable to come out.

“It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a policeman, and he’s in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels — the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb,” he said.

“My Policeman” premieres in theaters Oct. 21 and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

