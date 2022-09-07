Monkeypox cases dropping, but racial disparities growing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s optimistic about a decline in monkeypox cases and an uptick in vaccinations against the infectious virus. Tempering the positive news are worsening racial disparities in reported cases. A White House official is promising to ramp up monkeypox vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country. The deputy coordinator of the White House’s national monkeypox response, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, said Wednesday that more than 460,000 vaccine doses have been given. But he stopped short of promising to eliminate the virus. Cases among white men have declined significantly in recent weeks, while Black people are making up a growing percentage of infections.

