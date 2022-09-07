Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ukraine’s president says tons of grain from his country will arrive in the coming weeks in Somalia, where famine approaches and the global crises of food security and climate change put millions at risk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment came as Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sending most of the grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports to Europe instead of poorer and hungrier parts of the world. Putin accuses the West of colonialism and suggests that Russia may talk to Turkey about revising the deal that lifted Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports and allowed ships safe passage.

By CARA ANNA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.