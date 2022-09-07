UN atomic watchdog: Iran increases uranium stockpile further

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog says it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium that is highly enriched to one short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency also voiced increasing concerns on Wednesday over Tehran’s lack of engagement with a probe that has become a sticking point in efforts to revive the Islamic Republic’s nuclear deal with world powers. The IAEA told member nations in its confidential quarterly report that it believes Iran has an estimated 55.6 kilograms, or about 122.6 pounds, of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity. That’s an increase of 12.5 kilograms since May. Enrichment to 90% is weapons-grade level.

