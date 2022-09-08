Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester was submitted to a special prosecutor late last week. State and federal investigations were launched after a bystander’s cellphone video of the arrest in the small town of Mulberry was circulated on social media. The Crawford County sheriff has said Worcester attacked one of the deputies while he was being questioned.

