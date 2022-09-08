Dominican president bars Haitian ex-leader from his country

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The president of the Dominican Republic has barred Haiti’s former interim prime minister from entering the country, a move that further heightens tensions between two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The order against Claude Joseph that was signed Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader also bans 12 well-known Haitian gang leaders. Haiti has become increasingly unstable following the July 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse. Joseph on Thursday said he welcomed Abinader’s ban, calling it “an honor.” He has often feuded with Dominican officials, calling them racists.

