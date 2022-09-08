First use of drone revealed water tank problems

By Gerry May

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection.

The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city’s water department says they asked for the state’s drone — but not because they suspected any problems.

“We requested the fly over to better inspect our elevated infrastructure to determine if we had deficiencies that needed immediate attention and to protect our citizens,” says Brandon Snead, Deputy Director for the City of Shreveport’s Water Department.

The city believes that since the last inspection a year ago, protective plates over openings shifted or were blown off due to high winds. That exposed treated water in the towers to potential contaminants from flying wildlife, pests, or weather.

But the city notes that results of routine sampling and continued monitoring showed there were no problems in the water.

Citizens may also be concerned about rust that’s visible on the water towers. But Snead says not to be worried.

“Rust does not pose a threat if the deterioration is only external, therefore cosmetic. Based on the inspection from the drone footage and the repair team there were not any signs of penetration to the structure.”

Snead says the city has applied for a federal grant to rehab and paint the water towers.

Emergency repairs were finished last Friday after the boil advisory was issued on Wednesday. After testing, the water system got the all clear for all of the city on Saturday.

