Republican filibusters South Carolina abortion ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican South Carolina senator who opposes a proposal to ban almost all abortions says he will argue against the bill until his colleagues can get the votes to sit him down. Sen. Tom Davis’ filibuster on Thursday came after a vote indicated at least 24 of 46 senators — all Republicans — would approve the ban once exceptions were added to allow abortions for pregnancies cause by rape or incest up to 12 weeks after conception. Senators need 26 votes to stop Davis’ filibuster. Davis says the total ban ignores a woman’s right to control her own body.

