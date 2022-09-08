Tamron Hall hopes to inspire women while staying in her lane

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Tamron Hall” show just premiered its fourth season, but it’s not a well-oiled machine yet — and that’s intentional. “The only thing that shines in this room are the Emmys. I want this show to evolve,” says the two-time daytime Emmy winner. Although the show has held its own during it’s tenure, it’s bracing for new Black hosts to enter the already crowded daytime space. But Hall refuses to let them all be lumped in together. “We are owed the respect to recognize what each of us bring to the table,” she says. ”We’re not all the same, and to make us all the same is unfair.”

