Week 4 of high school football features four games Thursday, hopeful for playable weather on Friday

The high school football season continues, and so does the shuffling of the schedule. This week, games are spread out evenly between Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY 9/8

Redlands 28 at La Quinta 13

at La Quinta 13 Xavier Prep 47 at Notre Dame 13

at Notre Dame 13 Twentynine Palms 6 at Rubidoux 8

Desert Christian Academy 7 at Silver Valley 42

Q-Block @lqathletics looking for a bounce back game tonight at home against Redlands 🏈! Curious to see how they respond. Blackhawks coming to your 📺 🔜 on @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/OJyDN2zxGZ — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) September 9, 2022

FRIDAY 9/9

Knight at Palm Springs

Santiago at Palm Desert

Norte Vista at Rancho Mirage

Shadow Hills at Serrano

Perris at Cathedral City

Morningside at Yucca Valley (Moved from Thursday to Friday) 6pm

No game: Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, Desert Mirage, Indio

Week 4 of local high school football gets underway on Thursday with five games, the same number of games scheduled for Friday. Be sure to join us for coverage on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/XrERLMClZg — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 7, 2022

