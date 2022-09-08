Skip to Content
Week 4 of high school football features four games Thursday, hopeful for playable weather on Friday

The high school football season continues, and so does the shuffling of the schedule. This week, games are spread out evenly between Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY 9/8

  • Redlands 28 at La Quinta 13
  • Xavier Prep 47 at Notre Dame 13
  • Twentynine Palms 6 at Rubidoux 8
  • Desert Christian Academy 7 at Silver Valley 42

FRIDAY 9/9

  • Knight at Palm Springs
  • Santiago at Palm Desert
  • Norte Vista at Rancho Mirage
  • Shadow Hills at Serrano
  • Perris at Cathedral City
  • Morningside at Yucca Valley (Moved from Thursday to Friday) 6pm

No game: Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, Desert Mirage, Indio

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

