ANÁLISIS | Cómo recibió el mundo la noticia del fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II

A double rainbow appeared as crowds gathered near Buckingham Palace before the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. She was 96 and Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch. https://t.co/5HW7O7EsIz 📷: Reuters/Toby Melville pic.twitter.com/KTbnBPZEfs — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2022

