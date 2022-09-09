Art Spiegelman to receive honorary National Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) — “Maus” cartoonist Art Spiegelman will receive an honorary National Book Award this fall, a medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. The award will be presented at a ceremony in November. Spiegelman is the first cartoonist to win the DCAL medal from the National Book Foundation, which previously has awarded Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Robert Caro among others. Spiegelman’s career is in part a story of taking an art form associated with kids and reshaping it for adults, what he calls “investigating the language and nature of comics.” He does have one concern about the award: It will take time away from his work.

