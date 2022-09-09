Former Oklahoma Children’s Theatre employee charged with child porn possession

By Meghan Mosley

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities have charged a former employee with the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre with child porn possession.

Federal investigators told KOCO 5 that they were looking into Nathan Benfall, a former employee with the children’s theatre, for months. An undercover investigation with the FBI started in April to identify people in possession of child pornography.

Court documents reveal that investigators focused on Benfall’s IP address because it was associated with numerous inappropriate files of children under 18.

Records also show that Benfall was employed at the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, which released a statement.

“Oklahoma Children’s Theatre’s mission to provide live theatre and educational experiences for young audiences make the news about the arrest of our former employee Nathan Benfall especially devastating,” the statement said.

Theatre officials also told KOCO 5 that they were made aware of his arrest and responded by immediately firing him.

Court documents also say Benfall was a foster parent through Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services in 2018.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.