E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night.

The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m.

Police at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Friday night

There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how long the closure will last.

