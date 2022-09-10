What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III. A 10-day plan code-named Operation London Bridge covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. The queen’s coffin will be taken Sunday from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh. It will lie in state in St. Giles Cathedral and on Tuesday it will be flown to London. On Wednesday will go to Parliament, where the queen will lie in state for four days before her state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

