Jail reports detainee death

    OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma County Jail reported a detainee death.

At approximately 3:52 Sunday morning, an officer discovered detainee John Basco unresponsive in his cell.

The officer called for medical and other officers to respond and they immediately began life-saving efforts. Emergency responders arrived and continued resuscitation efforts.

Basco was pronounced dead at approximately 4:06 a.m. He was booked into the detention center on Sept. 8, 2022.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified and will assist in the investigation.

