‘Percy Jackson’ series new teaser debuts

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It’s not easy being a Half Blood.

That’s the message from the new teaser for the forthcoming Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” which debuted over the weekend at Disney’s D23 expo.

In the teaser clip, the character of Percy (played by Walker Scobell) explains the hardships of being a Half Blood, warning “If you think you might be one of us, my advice is turn away while you still can.”

Based on the action fantasy novel series of the same name by Rick Riordan, the show is expected to debut in 2024.

There have been two films: 2010’s “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” and 2013’s “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.”

