A local Singer shares her experience with Queen Elizabeth II

Iris Williams remembers her 1st time singing in front of the Queen at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She sang a song called He was beautiful. Williams is from Wales and says she sang her way into a beautiful life. When she met the Queen, she remembers her being "so gentle, so kind." She shares a brief conversation with the Queen that makes the Queen laugh.



Iris William also was awarded the Order of The British Empire (O.B.E.). "The Queen was always traveling", Williams said, and "doing charity events for needy children". Williams was once one of those children , growing up in the foster system. As an adult, she would sing for free at the charity concerts. Williams sang for the Queen many times and shares that she loved meeting the Queen and that sometimes, it was taken for granted.