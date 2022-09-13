End of snow days? Schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

By Lowell Melser

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow.

After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.

“We built in three snow days last year and we used eight, so we added five days to the end of our calendar and the last day of school for our students was June 24 — that isn’t something that sat well with our families,” said Bob Mosier, chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Mosier said after going over its snow days last year, something had to give. Turns out, something that was born during the COVID-19 pandemic — virtual learning may help.

Recently, the state department of education gave districts an open pathway to repurpose bad weather days into virtual instruction days.

“I think it’s a good idea that way they won’t be behind in their class work because when kids are not constantly doing the same thing all the time, it’s a problem and they get behind,” said Doris Holland, a grandparent of an Anne Arundel County Public School parent.

Parents had mixed opinions on the issue, agreeing it could help but some had issues with virtual learning.

“I think that the children should get to enjoy the snow day, but I know that sometimes, depending on how many snow days we have, they been suffering at the end,” said Ashley Eckhardt, a parent of an Anne Arundel County Schools student.

School officials said they wouldn’t completely do away with snow days. Rather, the decision to go virtual could be based on the forecast.

Ultimately, the superintendent would make the decision.

“If — let’s just say there was a dusting of snow called for and so we would tell everybody take your computers home if we have snow tomorrow, we’re going to switch to virtual instruction,” Mosier said.

Also, students who do not want to participate in virtual can make up the work without penalty.

“No student’s grade can be negatively impacted by virtual instruction you have to give them meaningful in-person opportunities to do that work or make up that work,” Mosier said.

The president of the Anne Arundel County Teachers Union said in a statement: “There should be a balance between the fun and joy of a snow day and the need for continuous instruction to continue to move our students forward.”

The proposal is just for the 2022-2023 school year. Public comment is being taken online through Sept. 18, with a vote on Sept. 21.

