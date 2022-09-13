Lowry Mays, founder of largest U.S. radio group, dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lowry Mays, whose accidental purchase of a San Antonio radio station propelled him into the nation’s largest owner of radio stations, has died. Texas A&M University, Mays’ alma mater and site of the Lowry Mays College & Graduate School of Business, announced Mays died Monday at age 87. The statement didn’t specify where Mays died or the circumstances of his death. Mays was a prosperous petroleum engineer and investment banker when he agreed to co-sign a note to purchase a San Antonio radio station. That purchase grew into Clear Channel Communications, now named iHeartMedia, owner of more than 860 radio stations.

