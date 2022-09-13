Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. Gorbea would be the first Latina governor in New England if elected. She says the state needs better leadership on issues like housing, education and climate change. McKee is touting his leadership in navigating the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Rhode Island voters are also choosing nominees for the U.S. House, the Legislature and other state and local offices.

