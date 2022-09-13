UN: Education for refugees very limited compared to hosts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says in a new report that access to education for refugees remains very limited compared to their counterparts in host countries. It calls for all youngsters forced to flee their countries to have access to quality schooling. In the academic year 2020-2021, the report said 42% of refugee children globally were enrolled in pre-school education, 68% were in primary school, 37% in secondary school, and 6% in higher education. Becky Telford, chief of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees’ education section, told a press conference Tuesday launching the report it’s “increasingly urgent” to address the gaps.

