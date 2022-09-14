Airstrikes kill 10 in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital, doctor says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two airstrikes have hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing 10 people, according to the director of a hospital. He told The Associated Press that three of the victims need urgent major surgery but there is a shortage of medicines. He said most of the fatalities occurred in the second strike and included rescuers. The death toll could climb as more patients reach the hospital, another doctor said. Several airstrikes have hit Mekele since fighting resumed between Tigray forces and Ethiopia’s government in late August, shattering a period of relative calm since late March.

