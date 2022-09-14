‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey calls finale a ‘big fat dumpster fire’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“The Bachelorette” kicked off the first of its two-night Season 19 finale on Tuesday.

Dual Bachelorettes Gabby Windey, an ICU nurse from Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, had the remaining men meet their families.

But, first, Zach pulled Rachel aside before the rose ceremony and told her, “I felt like I was seeing Bachelorette Rachel, not the real Rachel.”

He decided to leave the show. The two later made peace during the live portion of the episode, hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Recchia gave roses to Tino and Aven, and they went off to meet the families.

Aven met Rachel’s parents but when her best friends asked him if he was ready for an immediate engagement, he said no.

“It’s just about the timing of it,” he said.

“I just want to make sure it’s a hundred percent right for both of us, right now, in this very moment in time,” he told Recchia.

His family also did not take a liking to her.

Recchia said she was “blindsided,” while Aven said, “I’m sitting here trying to fight for it.”

Recchia cried and told him things were over between them.

Windey, meanwhile, introduced Erich to her parents and Grandpa John.

“I can’t imagine my life without her,” he told her family.

Erich eventually revealed he also wasn’t ready to for an engagement and just wanted to “date” her.

“I don’t want to do this anymore,” she responded, “So, here we are, a big fat dumpster fire.”

“The Bachelorette” returns Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.