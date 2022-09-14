CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes residents tires

By Denise Pridgen

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said.

And the person who did it was caught on a security camera.

Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then slashing the tires Wednesday on Wilson Avenue.

Bryant said five of his neighbors also woke up to the same damage.

“We’re in a hard time right now. Why would anybody do that to somebody?” Bryant asked. “Everyone is having a difficult enough time and just barely making ends meet, and you’re going to do that to someone.”

Bryant said it’s going to cost him about $800 to get new tires. He has filed a report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

