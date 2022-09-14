EU chief proposes reform of electricity market

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official has proposed a reform of the bloc’s electricity market amid the energy price crisis hurting businesses and households. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” is required to reduce the influence of gas on electricity prices. Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices and generate electricity. Even before Russia started its war against Ukraine, many EU member states had been calling for a thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market because they believe that the influence of gas in setting wholesale electricity prices is disproportionate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.